Chrissy Teigen & LL Cool J Host Star-Studded 'Lip Sync Battle' Michael Jackson Celebration
Chrissy Teigen joins co-host LL Cool J at the Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration on Thursday night (January 18) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
The 32-year-old model showed off her baby bump in a sexy black dress while the 50-year-old rapper looked suave in a black tux for the event honoring the late King of Pop.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen
Other stars stepping out for the event included Laverne Cox, Taraji P. Henson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Neil Patrick Harris.
FYI: Taraji is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs bodysuit. Hailee is wearing a Balmain suit and Christian Louboutin heels.
15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…