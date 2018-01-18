Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 10:23 pm

Chrissy Teigen & LL Cool J Host Star-Studded 'Lip Sync Battle' Michael Jackson Celebration

Chrissy Teigen joins co-host LL Cool J at the Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration on Thursday night (January 18) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The 32-year-old model showed off her baby bump in a sexy black dress while the 50-year-old rapper looked suave in a black tux for the event honoring the late King of Pop.

Other stars stepping out for the event included Laverne Cox, Taraji P. Henson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Neil Patrick Harris.

FYI: Taraji is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs bodysuit. Hailee is wearing a Balmain suit and Christian Louboutin heels.

Photos: Getty
