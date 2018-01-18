Chrissy Teigen Totally Lost Her Cool Meeting Sophia the Robot!

It looks like Chrissy Teigen and Sophia the Robot have put their Twitter “beef” behind them!

After 32-year-old model and the Sophia, a super intelligent humanoid robot, got into a funny Twitter exchange last week, the two have put their differences aside and hung out today.

While getting ready for taping of Lip Sync Battle, Chrissy was surprised when someone brought Sophia to come visit her – and of course took to social media to document their hangout!