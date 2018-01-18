Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Thu, 18 January 2018 at 11:01 pm

Christina Perri Welcomes Baby Girl With Paul Costabile!

Christina Perri Welcomes Baby Girl With Paul Costabile!

Christina Perri is now a mom!

The 31-year-old “Jar of Hearts” singer and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world on Wednesday (January 17), Paul announced on Instagram.

“The greatest gift we’ve ever known !!!” he captioned the sweet black-and-white pic of the trio below. “Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today.”

“Mom and our little principessa are doing great,” he added. “Dad can’t stop crying!”

Christina and Paul tied the knot last month after announcing their pregnancy back in August.

Congrats to the happy new parents!

A post shared by Paul Costabile (@paulcostabile) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Carmella Costabile, Christina Perri, Paul Costabile

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr