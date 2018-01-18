Christina Perri Welcomes Baby Girl With Paul Costabile!

Christina Perri is now a mom!

The 31-year-old “Jar of Hearts” singer and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world on Wednesday (January 17), Paul announced on Instagram.

“The greatest gift we’ve ever known !!!” he captioned the sweet black-and-white pic of the trio below. “Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today.”

“Mom and our little principessa are doing great,” he added. “Dad can’t stop crying!”

Christina and Paul tied the knot last month after announcing their pregnancy back in August.

Congrats to the happy new parents!