Edgar Ramirez Tells Jimmy Fallon That 'Assassination of Gianni Versace's Underlining Theme is Homophobia

Edgar Ramirez stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (January 17) and talked about how American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace exposes homophobia in the U.S. that allowed five murders to go unchecked just 20 years ago.

“Ryan has an amazing talent to identify stories that are both dramatically gripping and at the same time they’re socially and culturally relevant,” the 40-year-old actor told Jimmy. “It’s that combination that makes the anthology of American Crime Story so interesting.”

“The underlining theme of our show is homophobia. We tend to think that in the ’90s that our world was just like the world today and actually it was very different,” Edgar explained. “When you look into this investigation, the element that comes back into the surface constantly is the don’t ask, don’t tell element. This kind of invisibility and this denial of sexuality, denial of existence of a gay world out there. This guy, Andrew Cunanan, he was on national TV for several weeks, he was on the FBI’s most wanted list and for whatever reason it was very hard for the authorities to catch him. Basically, he was killing gay man and didn’t represent a public threat to the authorities at the time. To think that it was only 20 years ago is shocking and frightening because history tends to repeat itself. It’s important to revisit.”

“He murdered five people and then when he murdered the famous one, the last one Gianni, people started to pay attention. That’s basically what drives the whole series and the show and we couldn’t be more proud to revisit history in this way,” Edgar concluded.



Edgar Ramirez’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace Highlights ’90s Homophobia