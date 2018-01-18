Fergie, Kevin Hart, & Pharrell Williams Team Up for NBA All-Star Game 2018

Fergie, Kevin Hart, and Pharrell Williams are joining forces for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA announced on Thursday (January 18).

Before the game, Kevin and special guests will take the stage for an exciting opening and introduction of the teams.

Fergie will sing the U.S. national anthem, and Pharrell and N.E.R.D will perform at halftime.

Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem.

The game will take place on Sunday (February 18) at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.