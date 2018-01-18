Former Disney Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Family Dispute (Report)

Orlando Brown has been taken into custody following a family argument.

The 30-year-old That’s So Raven actor allegedly got into a shouting match with his girlfriend and her mother at his apartment on Thursday morning (January 18) in Barstow, Calif., TMZ reports.

Cops then arrived at the home and arrested Orlando for a different case after an active warrant popped up for both him and his girlfriend’s mother.

Orlando‘s arrest is the result of his reportedly striking his girlfriend in a police parking lot last year in Torrance, though it’s unclear if it’s the same girlfriend.

He was taken behind bars and charged with battery against a spouse, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

