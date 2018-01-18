Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 12:58 am

Gerard Butler Reveals the Craziest Place He's Ever Had Sex!

Gerard Butler Reveals the Craziest Place He's Ever Had Sex!

Gerard Butler has gotten down in some pretty wild places. And it sounds hot – literally!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

The 48-year-old Den Of Thieves actor appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (January 17) in New York City, where he answered the fan-submitted question.

“I’m trying to think, I’ve had sex in some pretty places,” he said.

“I had sex on the side of a volcano once. That was pretty cool. Actually, it was pretty hot,” he joked. “And on a glacier.”

Watch him explain below!
Photos: Watch What Happens Live
  • Sonia

    I’m looking forward to watching this whole episode, it sounds great from the tweets I’ve seen.

  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    Said his ass stuck to the ice. He also said he hasn’t joined the mile high club.

  • Pam

    Weird.

  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    I wonder with that question if they were thinking of the porta potty thing when they asked it. Thank goodness that lie wasn’t brought up.

  • AbbyRichter

    R.I.P red carpet walk. That last thread lasted a hot minute.
    Jared doesn’t like Morgan lol.

    ETA
    I wonder if the volcano was with Morgan in Hawaii. Barf.

  • Sonia

    They probably put their glasses on and finally saw the photos properly, lol.

  • anotherguest

    I think JJ (and his PR) are aware of the outcome of a thread like that, lol.

  • Pam

    You are his PR.

    The irony.

    I had a dream about my death and you and Gerry were at my funeral.

  • AbbyRichter

    WWHL appearances make it to JJ often because juicy details are usually revealed, so I’m not surprised a new thread was created.
    But the premiere thread was literally up for 1 hour and 3 minutes.

    Girl you know this trick is going to be mad as hell. An hour??? Lol.
    All that effort for nothing.

  • Sonia

    rashaad_dunn With the big homie @gerardbutler at @denofthieves Killed it in the Movie.. Great job #denofthieves
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BeFJqz7ghrm/?taken-by=rashaad_dunn

  • Sonia

    It’s okay, she’ll always have videos of them kissing on the red carpet, that’s got to count for something, right? :)

  • AbbyRichter

    Sadly for her, it will.
    I just can’t believe JJ only have her an hour. Even on the west coast it’s like late at night. JJ couldn’t wait until tomorrow morning?

  • anotherguest

    It could have been in any number of places. There would be way too many people around at any of the volcanoes in Hawaii that allow access. Not to mention there’s no foliage to hide in either, lol.

  • AbbyRichter

    I finally watched the video of the red carpet and it is the most awkward thing I’ve ever seen. They are both so nervous. She looks manic and petrified. I guess pap walks aren’t the same?

  • Sonia

    shopsomervilleclothing Thank you @gerardbutler !!
    Always wonderful to us 💜💜💜@denofthieves @vmschlick
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BeFNLKol6rm/?taken-by=shopsomervilleclothing

  • Sonia

    Oops, even DM has a new story, lol.

    Gerard Butler reveals who was a better kisser between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston… and talks dating Brandi Glanville
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5282709/Gerard-Butler-picks-better-kiss-Jolie-Aniston.html

  • Sonia
  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    Iceland has glaciers and volcanoes so he must have done the deed when he was there. Fire and ice must be how he rolls.

  • AbbyRichter

    He made the right choice pleading the fifth for that question. Business before pleasure.

  • Sonia

    I can’t watch the video, it’s not available in my location. But the text says he answered it and said it was Jennifer?

  • Sonia

    i_am_aaroncrudupt Den of Theives Premiere! #GerardButler #50Cent
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BeFToMaFrls/?taken-by=i_am_aaroncrudupt

  • AbbyRichter

    I meant for the question, “Name one movie you did strictly for the paycheck.” He plead the fifth (didn’t answer it).
    I missed the episode myself :(

  • Sonia

    He’s got a cuter photo in his IG story…

    mauricefadida Got watch Den of Thieves!!!Congrats!!! @gerardbutler
    https://instagram.com/p/BeFQFW0gtwf/

  • Sonia
  • Ashton

    Time’s up already? 😐
    Wasn’t the Iceland trip a boys one? 😏😮
    I agree it was a good idea not to mention which movie he made for money, but we all can tell which ones they are anyway!

    I heard him and Jolie never really jelled, she was too caught up in her “work for canonisation” cause already, starting when she adopted her first kid, no time for bad guys, she ditched Thorton and played for America’s sweetheart husband, the rest is history.

  • Sonia

    Not coming empty handed! 50 Cent flaunts huge wad of cash to Gerard Butler…a year after getting bankruptcy case discharged
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5282733/50-Cent-flaunts-huge-wad-cash-Gerard-Butler.html

  • Sonia
  • Sonia

    KISS-TERY SOLVED
    Jennifer Aniston is a better kisser than Angelina Jolie, claims former on-screen love interest Gerard Butler
    https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/5368671/jennifer-aniston-is-a-better-kisser-than-angelina-jolie-claims-former-on-screen-love-interest-gerard-butler/

  • Sonia

    Ah okay, I didn’t see that bit so was confused. :)

  • Kate Mara

    Jennifer has always had a banging body & Jolie has a knarled cor pse. Not to mention Jolie’s boring personality.

  • 💕👰💫german-girl💃fresh-blood💫👰💕

    Yesssss JJ > that`s too much threads for just ONE morning Cappuccino💋!!!!!!

  • Guest

    Probably just another of his stories with no truth in it. Look at his face when the question was being asked, you can see him saying to himself “what will I say?”

  • 💕👰💫german-girl💃fresh-blood💫👰💕

    ….in mine neither, too(;

  • 💕👰💫german-girl💃fresh-blood💫👰💕

    …oh poor Jen > after all these years still these “competition” questions……..And this desperate Brandi > still holding on her version of a GB&BG-relationship….

  • 💕👰💫german-girl💃fresh-blood💫👰💕

    …gladly MB didn`t bow down with her décolleté for the paps….:)

  • 💕👰💫german-girl💃fresh-blood💫👰💕

    ….for me JA`s personality is awfully boring > and AJ`s one is simply terrifying….:)

  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    The one at the DM of them got only 7 posts. No one is interested in her and him when he is with her.

  • GFW

    Just Jared just hit the bottom of the barrel for topics for threads.

  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    I wonder how she felt in the third video when they asked to take just a pic of him. Twice it happened where she had to walk away.

  • GFW

    The gawky repilian looking woman looks out of her depth and frightened. No wonder he likes her so much. He can play ‘cave man’ with the todler. Then he bolts leaving her to fend for herself. Pushed off to go sign stuff for the same pappers/autograph hounds. Unacceptable. You guys are right. The Worst Boyfriend Award goes to Gerard Butler.

  • Nicole

    Reviews are very bad, just bombed

  • Sonia
  • GFW

    I’ve never seen a more sterile ‘n phony kiss in my life.

  • GFW

    An obious attempt at PR upgrading for Butler by using his more famous female ex-costars he shared company with. Used to up his status since he doesn’t do too much interacting actual interacting with H’wood. I tried to say that it’s one of the hardest businesses to get a leg up in, become successful in, which he did, but, but, but, even harder to make a comeback in. Only way to comeback is with quality.

  • plez

    Who cares he’s a has been.

  • anotherguest

    They pulled out every trick in the book last night to bring attention to the film, including using JA and AJ’s names as click bait. Someone on that film has a much more aggressive PR team that Butler’s, if he even has one now. It doesn’t look like it worked that well.

  • Sonia

    dobynsjay Jackie @jackdobyns chillin with A-list moviestars @gerardbutler (Big Nick) #christiangudegast (Writer/Director) @officialpabloschreiber (Merriman) at #denofthieves premier. Thank you for being humble, gracious and the hospitality.
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BeFjhkUjDMg/?taken-by=dobynsjay

  • EmJay

    Happy to see some of PS’s “American Gods” crew come to the premiere to support!! That would be one show I’d love to see GB be a part of – an old, dark Celtic god. 🤗

  • Sonia

    She must be so pissed that, just as she finally made it to the red carpet and got her photos and headlines, all the interest was lost in a couple of hours. The two ‘new’ stories about his sex life and who’s the better kisser are getting way more coverage (and in many countries too) than her red carpet debut. She must hate Bravo for scheduling that show on the same night, lol.

  • EmJay

    Haha! “I don’t actually know her name.” and then she faux knees him in the nethers. Classic! 😜

    Also, she should have stayed with the smiling. Her back and forth to attempt a sexy model pout, made her look silly – like she had peanut butter in her mouth or something. Well I guess, since they are forever now, she’ll get it next time?! 🤔

 
