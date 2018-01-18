Gerard Butler Reveals the Craziest Place He's Ever Had Sex!

Gerard Butler has gotten down in some pretty wild places. And it sounds hot – literally!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

The 48-year-old Den Of Thieves actor appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (January 17) in New York City, where he answered the fan-submitted question.

“I’m trying to think, I’ve had sex in some pretty places,” he said.

“I had sex on the side of a volcano once. That was pretty cool. Actually, it was pretty hot,” he joked. “And on a glacier.”

Watch him explain below!