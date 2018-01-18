Grammys 2018 Will Have Tribute to Victims of Gun Violence at Music Events

The 2018 Grammys will have a special tribute to honor victims lost to gun violence and terrorism at live music events in the last year.

Three of the artists who performed at the the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas will perform the tribute: Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and Maren Morris. At the festival in the Fall, a man opened fire and killed over 50 and injured hundreds.

“In many ways, our show encapsulates the year in music,” Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer of the GRAMMY Awards, said in a statement. “Although that usually means a focus on achievement and excellence, sadly, last year was marred by a number of senseless tragedies that took place at live music events. We didn’t feel like we’d be doing our jobs if we didn’t reflect on these tremendous losses.”

James Corden will host the show, airing on January 28 on CBS.