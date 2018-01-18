'Heathers' Premieres New Full-Length Trailer - Watch Now!

Heathers is coming back in a whole new way, and you can watch the latest trailer for the upcoming TV reboot right here!

The dark comedy series, which will premiere on March 7, is based on the iconic 1988 cult classic film.

The show co-stars Grace Victoria Cox, Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Jasmine Mathews and James Scully. Original cast-member Shannen Doherty also guest stars, as well as Selma Blair and Casey Wilson.

Here’s a plot summary: Heather Chandler (Field) is the unconventional leader of the Heathers, a popular high school clique that rules Westerburg High through fear, intimidation and amazing fashion sense. Heather Duke (Scannell) is Heather C’s #1 sidekick and harnesses the Heather’s power to destroy whoever he views as a total discount hobgoblin. Heather McNamara (Mathews) is considered the nicest Heather in the group who lives in the shadow of the others. JD Dean (Scully) is the new boy in town with a dark side and sets out on a reckless path of destruction proving that no one, even his girlfriend Veronica (Cox), is safe.

Watch the trailer below!