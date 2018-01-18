Hugh Jackman Cheats on New Year's 'Detox' Ahead of 'Greatest Showman' Paris Premiere!

Hugh Jackman is dapper in a suit while hitting the carpet at the premiere of his film The Greatest Showman held at Cinema Gaumont Opera Capucine on Wednesday (January 17) in Paris, France.

“Extraordinary. Period. @greatestshowman #Paris,” the 49-year-old actor captioned with his Instagram post at the premiere, where he was greeted by a flock of fans.

The day before, Hugh took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself indulging in some pizza.

“Bonjour, Paris! #WhatDetox?” Hugh captioned, insinuating that he’s broken his original New Year’s Detox plan.