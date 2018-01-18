Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Thu, 18 January 2018 at 6:00 pm

Is There a '12 Strong' End Credits Scene?

12 Strong will debut in theaters at midnight and fans may want to know if they should stay in the theater for anything after the credits.

Well, we’ve heard there’s nothing after, so no need to stay.

12 Strong is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans—accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare—must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghan horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.

Michael Shannon, Michael Pena, Trevante Rhodes, Rob Riggle, Austin Stowell, and more also star.
