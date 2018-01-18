Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Thu, 18 January 2018 at 10:57 pm

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Step Out for Date Night in London

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Step Out for Date Night in London

Jamie Dornan holds hands with wife Amelia Warner as they arrive at a restaurant for dinner on Thursday night (January 18) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actor looked hunky and scruffy in a blue suit while his wife, also 35, looked pretty in a gray blazer, jeans, and black heels as they enjoyed a night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

ICYMI, Jamie is making a surprise appearance on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack!

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on February 9.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan amelia warner step out for date night 01
jamie dornan amelia warner step out for date night 02
jamie dornan amelia warner step out for date night 03
jamie dornan amelia warner step out for date night 04
jamie dornan amelia warner step out for date night 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Amelia Warner, Jamie Dornan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr