Justin Timberlake's 'Supplies' Music Video, Lyrics, & Download - Watch Now!

Justin Timberlake‘s newest song from Man of the Woods, titled “Supplies,” has just debuted!

The 36-year-old entertainer debuted the song and the music video moments ago, and it features Eiza González and Pharrell Williams.

Be sure to hit up iTunes to pre-order Man of the Woods, out on February 2. If you didn’t know, Justin will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 4!

