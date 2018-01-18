Top Stories
Justin Timberlake's 'Supplies' Music Video, Lyrics, & Download - Watch Now!

Justin Timberlake‘s newest song from Man of the Woods, titled “Supplies,” has just debuted!

The 36-year-old entertainer debuted the song and the music video moments ago, and it features Eiza González and Pharrell Williams.

Be sure to hit up iTunes to pre-order Man of the Woods, out on February 2. If you didn’t know, Justin will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 4!

Click inside to read the lyrics to Justin Timberlake’s “Supplies”…
