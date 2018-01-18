Kanye West Is Hard at Work After the Birth of His Third Child With Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West is staying busy and focused!

The 40-year-old My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper was spotted heading to his office on Thursday (January 18) in Los Angeles.

Kanye kept it simple in a sweatshirt and a baseball cap while holding his laptop walking into the studio. He’s been working on something for a while now – we’re excited to see what’s next for him!

Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian welcomed their third child to the world on Monday (January 15) via a surrogate, and Kim said the surrogacy process was Kim revealed was “so hard.”