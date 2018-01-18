Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Thu, 18 January 2018 at 4:21 pm

Kanye West Is Hard at Work After the Birth of His Third Child With Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West Is Hard at Work After the Birth of His Third Child With Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West is staying busy and focused!

The 40-year-old My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper was spotted heading to his office on Thursday (January 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye kept it simple in a sweatshirt and a baseball cap while holding his laptop walking into the studio. He’s been working on something for a while now – we’re excited to see what’s next for him!

Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian welcomed their third child to the world on Monday (January 15) via a surrogate, and Kim said the surrogacy process was Kim revealed was “so hard.”
Just Jared on Facebook
lkanye west office january 18 01
lkanye west office january 18 02
lkanye west office january 18 03
lkanye west office january 18 04
lkanye west office january 18 05

Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    What a dumb look on his face…o wait…that’s just his face.