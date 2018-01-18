Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Karlie Kloss Grabs Coffee with Jewelry Designer Jennifer Meyer in WeHo

Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she grabs coffee to go with Jennifer Meyer from the Alfred Coffee shop on Wednesday afternoon (January 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 25-year-old model and businesswoman went business-comfy in a blazer, running pants, and white sneakers while the 40-year-old jewelry designer rocked a denim jacket and olive-green sweater for their outing.

Karlie recently took to Instagram to share a shot of herself sipping on a coffee while hanging out at the airport.

Have coffee will travel. ☕️

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

karlie kloss grabs lunch with jennifer meyer in beverly hills 01
karlie kloss grabs lunch with jennifer meyer in beverly hills 02
karlie kloss grabs lunch with jennifer meyer in beverly hills 03
karlie kloss grabs lunch with jennifer meyer in beverly hills 04
karlie kloss grabs lunch with jennifer meyer in beverly hills 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
