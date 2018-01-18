Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Guessing Her Baby's Name!

Kim Kardashian posted a cryptic image of the classic Louis Vuitton logo, and some fans think it may be a clue about their third child’s name!

The 37-year-old reality star and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their 3rd child – a baby girl – on Monday (January 15).

Fans have pointed out in the comments of the Instagram post that Kanye has name dropped LV in some of his previous songs including “Stronger,” “Runaway Love,” “Gold Digger,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “The Glory” and “Pinocchio Story.” Kanye also has the nickname, Louis Vuitton Don.

Some of the guesses in the comments include “Elle West,” “LV West,” and “Louise West.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK Kim and Kanye may have named their third child??