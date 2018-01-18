Lady Gaga Looks Fashionable While Walking Through the Streets in Milan!

Lady Gaga looks fashionable as ever!

The 31-year-old Joanne pop superstar was spotted turning the street into her own personal runway on Wednesday afternoon (January 17) in Milan, Italy.

Gaga looked chic in a leather jacket with fuzzy sleeves, sunglasses and a hat.

Gaga also showed off the high fashion look on her Instagram, as well as a special gift from her friend, Donatella Versace.

