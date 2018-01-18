Top Stories
Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, & Romee Strijd Pose for Sexy Bikini Shoot in Miami!

Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, & Romee Strijd Pose for Sexy Bikini Shoot in Miami!

Josephine Skriver and Lais Ribeiro look super sexy in as they pose for a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot on Thursday afternoon (January 16) in Miami, Florida.

The ladies were joined on the shoot by fellow Angels Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes as they spent the day frolicking around the beach in their bikinis.

In between shots, Lais took to Instagram to share a shot of herself on the beach taken by Romee!

Miami day 2 📸 @romeestrijd

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

10+ pictures inside of the models on the beach…
Photos: Backgrid USA
