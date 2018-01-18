Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 12:51 am

Liam Neeson Reveals If He Would Return to 'Star Wars' Franchise

Liam Neeson Reveals If He Would Return to 'Star Wars' Franchise

Liam Neeson suits up for the premiere of his new movie The Passenger on Tuesday night (January 16) at the Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

While he’s been promoting his new action flick, the 65-year-old actor was asked about a potential return to the Star Wars franchise – and it sounds like he’s down for it!

“This is the first time I’m hearing of this,” Liam told Yahoo! Movies UK. “No one’s been in touch with me. I know in the Star Wars world anything is possible.”

Liam starred as Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999′s Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, but was killed off.

“In the first one, The Phantom Menace, I died but we know, you know, Jedis come back and stuff but no one’s been in touch,” Liam continued. “We’ll see.”

The Commuter is out in theaters in the United States now.

10+ pictures inside of Liam Neeson arriving at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 01
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 02
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 03
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 04
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 05
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 06
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 07
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 08
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 09
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 10
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 11
liam neeson reveals if he would return to star wars 12

Credit: WENN; Photos: Getty, INSTAR
Posted to: Liam Neeson, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr