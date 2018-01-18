Liam Neeson Reveals If He Would Return to 'Star Wars' Franchise

Liam Neeson suits up for the premiere of his new movie The Passenger on Tuesday night (January 16) at the Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

While he’s been promoting his new action flick, the 65-year-old actor was asked about a potential return to the Star Wars franchise – and it sounds like he’s down for it!

“This is the first time I’m hearing of this,” Liam told Yahoo! Movies UK. “No one’s been in touch with me. I know in the Star Wars world anything is possible.”

Liam starred as Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999′s Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, but was killed off.

“In the first one, The Phantom Menace, I died but we know, you know, Jedis come back and stuff but no one’s been in touch,” Liam continued. “We’ll see.”

The Commuter is out in theaters in the United States now.

10+ pictures inside of Liam Neeson arriving at the premiere…