Luke Evans Praises Dakota Fanning's Character on 'The Alienist'

Dakota Fanning gets sandwiched in between co-stars Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl during their appearance on Build Series in New York City on Thursday afternoon (January 19).

The three stars chatted up their new TNT series, The Alienist, which premieres on Monday.

Speaking about Dakota‘s character with Page Six, Luke says that “she is strong. She wants her own career and she does not want to be married off…to have an identity.”

He adds, “She is a voice today as well as she was a voice for women in the past. I have six aunties and I have a lot of respect for women, trust me. Life was hard for everyone [back then], but even more so for women.”

