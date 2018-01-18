Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Thu, 18 January 2018 at 6:48 pm

Luke Evans Praises Dakota Fanning's Character on 'The Alienist'

Luke Evans Praises Dakota Fanning's Character on 'The Alienist'

Dakota Fanning gets sandwiched in between co-stars Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl during their appearance on Build Series in New York City on Thursday afternoon (January 19).

The three stars chatted up their new TNT series, The Alienist, which premieres on Monday.

Speaking about Dakota‘s character with Page Six, Luke says that “she is strong. She wants her own career and she does not want to be married off…to have an identity.”

He adds, “She is a voice today as well as she was a voice for women in the past. I have six aunties and I have a lot of respect for women, trust me. Life was hard for everyone [back then], but even more so for women.”

20+ pictures inside of Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl and Luke Evans
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 01
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 02
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 03
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 04
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 05
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 06
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 07
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 08
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 09
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 10
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 11
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 12
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 13
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 14
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 15
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 16
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 17
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 18
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 19
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 20
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 21
dakota fanning alienest build luke evans daniel bruhl 22

Photos: BackGridUSA, WENN, Jammi York/ BUILD Series
Posted to: Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr