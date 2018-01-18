Margaret Qualley Stuns in Kate Spade 25th Anniversary Campaign!

Margaret Qualley is the face of Kate Spade‘s latest campaign celebrating their 25th anniversary!

The 23-year-old actress and daughter of Andie MacDowell stuns in the new party-themed campaign in honor of the fashion brand’s anniversary.

The new campaign is shot in black and white with a pops of color highlighting some of the brand’s well-known accessories, including their iconic “sam” handbag, which originally debuted back in 1993.

Margaret most recently starred in the Netflix thriller Death Note alongside Nat Wolff.

