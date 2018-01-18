Top Stories
Margaret Qualley Stuns in Kate Spade 25th Anniversary Campaign!

Margaret Qualley is the face of Kate Spade‘s latest campaign celebrating their 25th anniversary!

The 23-year-old actress and daughter of Andie MacDowell stuns in the new party-themed campaign in honor of the fashion brand’s anniversary.

The new campaign is shot in black and white with a pops of color highlighting some of the brand’s well-known accessories, including their iconic “sam” handbag, which originally debuted back in 1993.

Margaret most recently starred in the Netflix thriller Death Note alongside Nat Wolff.

Check out all of the campaign photos below!
Photos: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for Kate Spade
