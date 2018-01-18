Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Make a Stylish Pair While Out to Dinner!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka look stylish together!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse vocalist and the choreographer and dancer were spotted leaving a dinner date at Mr. Chow on Wednesday night (January 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Mariah and Bryan were all smiles while leaving the popular restaurant hand in hand. Mariah turned heads in a red lace-up body suit, jeans, a leather jacket and stiletto boots.

The two were also spotted on a romantic dinner date one night before. They’re sure enjoying their time together!