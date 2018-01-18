Meghan Markle's First Official Royal Gift Revealed!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stop to speak to some young children while doing a walkabout at the Cardiff Castle on Thursday (January 18) in Cardiff, Wales.

At the castle, the couple will hear musicians play and poets read poems, meet locals from the town, and more.

The annual royal gift list was revealed, and Prince Harry and Meghan‘s first official gift together was an apron! The gift was given from an unnamed individual, which was gifted while they were celebrating their engagement in November, The Telegraph reports.

FYI: Meghan is wearing a Stella McCartney coat, Hiut jeans, and Tabitha Simmons boots.