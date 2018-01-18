Nancy Pelosi to Guest Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars'!

Top Stories
A surprising face will be heading to RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season three – Nancy Pelosi!

The 77-year-old California Congresswoman will be a guest judge on an upcoming episode of the award winning drag-queen competition show.

Nancy has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community, while a rep for her said that she signed on for the guest judge role to show solidarity in the face of what she calls attacks against LGBT people by the Trump administration.

Other celeb guest judges this season will include Vanessa Hudgens, Kristin Chenoweth, and Titus Burgess.

Season three RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars premieres on VH1 on Friday, January 25.
  • bree buckley

    YASSS, GOOD QUEEN NANCY, YASSSSS

  • M9365

    Guys, whenever politicians do anything like this, we should all be suspicious. ALL politicians are trying to sell us something. No matter what letter they have before their name.

  • bree buckley

    IDC. YASSSSS, NANCY, YASSSSSS.