Naomi Watts Joins Wellness Panel at Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC

Naomi Watts is all smiles as she arrives at a wellness panel discussion hosted by Pursuit Magazine on Thursday night (January 18) at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress looked pretty in a white lace blouse, black skirt, and tan boots for the event.

During the panel, Naomi joined ONDA, founders Larissa Thomson and Sarah Bryden Brown and moderator Purist’s Editor-in-Chief Cristina Cuomo as they discussed health and wellness, along with discussing the new emerging all-natural beauty brands.

