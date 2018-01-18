Top Stories
Naomi Watts Joins Wellness Panel at Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC

Naomi Watts Joins Wellness Panel at Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC

Naomi Watts is all smiles as she arrives at a wellness panel discussion hosted by Pursuit Magazine on Thursday night (January 18) at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress looked pretty in a white lace blouse, black skirt, and tan boots for the event.

During the panel, Naomi joined ONDA, founders Larissa Thomson and Sarah Bryden Brown and moderator Purist’s Editor-in-Chief Cristina Cuomo as they discussed health and wellness, along with discussing the new emerging all-natural beauty brands.

