Parenthood's Monica Potter Is Not Pregnant, Shares Colitis Diagnosis

Monica Potter posted a photo of her bare stomach last night and had people thinking she’s pregnant!

However, the 46-year-old Parenthood actress clarified that she’s not pregnant and actually has been diagnosed with colitis. She posted the image to raise awareness.

“So we posted something yesterday about my belly, and thank you for all of the well-wishes — I’m not pregnant. I’m kind of a little old to be pregnant, but you never know. But what I wanted to bring to everyone’s awareness was some issues that I’ve been having with my belly, and sometimes these issues aren’t talked about. Colitis, Crohn’s, and getting a colonoscopy to diagnose what’s going on with our stomachs and intestinal problems,” Monica said in a YouTube video.

“I haven’t really talked about it. It’s not really glamorous. I’ve had to wear adult diapers sometimes driving [her daughter] Molly to school. That’s not really glamorous either. But I think finding the right healthcare provider and dealing with these issues can prolong your life and also diagnose things you might not really understand,” Monica added.