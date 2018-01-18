Parenthood's Monica Potter is Pregnant with Fourth Child!

UPDATE: Monica is not really pregnant. She revealed that she has a medical diagnosis – here’s what’s going on.

Monica Potter has some exciting news to share – she’s pregnant!

The 46-year-old former Parenthood star took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 17) to announce that she and husband Daniel Christopher Allison are expecting.

“I have something to share…” Monica captioned the below photo cuddling her baby bump.

This will be the second child for Monica and Daniel. They are already parents 12-year-old daughter Molly.

Monica already has two sons – Liam, 23, and Daniel, 27 – from her first marriage.

Congrats Monica and Daniel!

