Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres Discuss Recovery Efforts in Montecito

Rob Lowe is opening up about the ongoing recovery efforts in Montecito following the devastating mudslides.

The 53-year-old Parks and Recreation actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (January 18).

Rob, who is Ellen‘s neighbor in Montecito, discussed where he was when the mudslides began.

Luckily, he was out of town, but his son Matthew was at their house during the tragic events and called Rob in a panic.

Rob also shared footage of their community, which experienced extreme rainfall seen once every 200 years, to give viewers a sense of what they’re currently going through.

Ellen and Rob also encourage those watching at home to help the people and animals by donating to RedCrossMontecito.com, or by visiting Ellen‘s Montecito Disaster Relief GoFundMe.

