Sarah Paulson Joins Sandra Bullock on Set of 'Bird Box'

Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson chat on set in between scenes on Wednesday afternoon (January 17) in N Los Angeles.

The actresses sported similar short hair styles as they spent the afternoon filming their upcoming movie Bird Box.

The upcoming Netflix thriller “is set in the near future, where a mother (Sandra) and her two young children are among a small group of survivors after a mysterious alien force has driven the world’s population to deadly violence,” according to THR.

Sandra and Sarah will soon be hitting the big screen in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 on June 8.