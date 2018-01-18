Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 1:25 am

Sarah Paulson Joins Sandra Bullock on Set of 'Bird Box'

Sarah Paulson Joins Sandra Bullock on Set of 'Bird Box'

Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson chat on set in between scenes on Wednesday afternoon (January 17) in N Los Angeles.

The actresses sported similar short hair styles as they spent the afternoon filming their upcoming movie Bird Box.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock

The upcoming Netflix thriller “is set in the near future, where a mother (Sandra) and her two young children are among a small group of survivors after a mysterious alien force has driven the world’s population to deadly violence,” according to THR.

Sandra and Sarah will soon be hitting the big screen in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 on June 8.
Just Jared on Facebook
sandra bullock sarah paulson begin filming bird box in la 01
sandra bullock sarah paulson begin filming bird box in la 02
sandra bullock sarah paulson begin filming bird box in la 03
sandra bullock sarah paulson begin filming bird box in la 04
sandra bullock sarah paulson begin filming bird box in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr