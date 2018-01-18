Selena Gomez Calls Out Nick Jonas for Double Date Gone Bad

Selena Gomez called out Nick Jonas for a date gone wrong many years ago!

Nick was making an appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show where he played a game of Heart Rate Monitor with host Nick Grimshaw.

Nick was hooked up to a heart rate monitor and special guests, including Selena, Joe Jonas, and more try to get his heart pounding!

“Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez,” Selena said in the video message to Nick. “So I know what you’re doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together, it was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you, I know Central Park was really beautiful, it was actually my first time.”

“So this was at a time when my brothers and I were a boy band and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship. And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her,” Nick explained. “Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, ‘It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.’ So it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves,”