Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Shirtless Jonah Hill & His Girlfriend Get Their Tan on in Cabo

Shirtless Jonah Hill & His Girlfriend Get Their Tan on in Cabo

Jonah Hill looked so relaxed while soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas!

The 34-year-old Wolf of Wall Street actor and his mystery girlfriend were spotted lounging poolside over the weekend during their vacation in Mexico.

Jonah went shirtless in his swim trunks, and his girlfriend donned a black and green bikini.

They packed on the PDA at the beach that same day.

On Tuesday (January 16), Jonah was seen back in New York City’s West Village neighborhood, looking dapper in a long grey coat and bright-colored shirt as he took a stroll.

ICYMI, Jonah and his War Dogs co-star Bradley Cooper recently ran into each other on the street!
Just Jared on Facebook
shirtless jonah hill and girlfriend get their tan on in cabo 01
shirtless jonah hill and girlfriend get their tan on in cabo 02
shirtless jonah hill and girlfriend get their tan on in cabo 03
shirtless jonah hill and girlfriend get their tan on in cabo 04
shirtless jonah hill and girlfriend get their tan on in cabo 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bikini, Jonah Hill, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr