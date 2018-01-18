Tinashe Feat. Offset: 'No Drama' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Tinashe is back with a brand new single called “No Drama” featuring Offset, which you can listen to right here!

The 24-year-old Aquarius star unveiled the brand new song at midnight on Thursday (January 18).

The track, which she teased with Instagram sneak peeks and billboards across Sunset Boulevard leading up to its release, was produced by Stargate and will have an accompanying visual, set to drop on Thursday (January 18) on MTV’s TRL.

Listen to “No Drama” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

