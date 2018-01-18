Top Stories
Tinashe Releases 'No Drama' Music Video - Watch Now!

Tinashe Releases 'No Drama' Music Video - Watch Now!

Tinashe just unveiled the music video for her latest single “No Drama” featuring Offset, which you can watch right here!

Tinashe premiered the music video on MTV’s TRL on Thursday (January 18).

“No Drama music video out now⚡️,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Is it too early to celebrate? 🥂#nodrama #midnight #fuckpneumonia #issapartyissapartyissaparty 🍾” she captioned a photo of herself in New York City celebrating the release of her new single.

Watch the video for “No Drama” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.
