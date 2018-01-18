Tom Hardy Helps Rescue Abandoned Dogs He Found in a Park

Tom Hardy has been helping to find a home for dogs who were left abandoned in a box in London’s Victoria Park.

The 40-year-old Mad Max: Fury Road actor took to Instagram earlier this week to share his story with fans.

“New Staffies found and brought to Battersea this am in a box found in park,” Tom captioned the photo below. “Look at them. I want to house them all 8 weeks old. Go see them xxx.”

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppies already have homes lined up as soon as they’re old enough, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home shared on their Instagram page.

Intake Manager Steve Craddock told Yahoo! News, “These puppies had a lucky escape. The whole experience must have been very frightening for them. It was a cold day and they could have easily got hypothermia, suffocated or died of dehydration. Fortunately, they were found in time and – after a drink, a sleep and some TLC – made a full recovery, and now they’re charging about enjoying life with playful puppy enthusiasm.”