Victoria Beckham Goes Glam in Red at 'Vogue Spain' Dinner

Victoria Beckham strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at a dinner in her honor hosted by Vogue Spain on Thursday night (January 18) at the Santo Mauro Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

The 43-year-old fashion designer looked super chic in a red dress with purple pumps for the dinner celebrating her February cover of the mag.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham

Earlier that day, Victoria joined hubby David Beckham and their son Brooklyn at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 Show in Paris.

15+ pictures inside of Victoria Beckham arriving at the dinner…