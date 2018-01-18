Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 11:35 am

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy - First Look Photo From 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile'

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy - First Look Photo From 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile'

Zac Efron just shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him on the set of his new movie where he plays serial killer Ted Bundy.

The movie – titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile – also stars Lily Collins and John Malkovich.

“Meet Ted. #behindthescenes,” Zac captioned the photo on his Instagram account. It looks as if Zac was posing for a mugshot.

In the film, Lily will be starring as Ted’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

Check out the behind-the-scenes pic from Zac below!

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Movies, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr