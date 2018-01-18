Zac Efron as Ted Bundy - First Look Photo From 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile'
Zac Efron just shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him on the set of his new movie where he plays serial killer Ted Bundy.
The movie – titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile – also stars Lily Collins and John Malkovich.
“Meet Ted. #behindthescenes,” Zac captioned the photo on his Instagram account. It looks as if Zac was posing for a mugshot.
In the film, Lily will be starring as Ted’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.
Check out the behind-the-scenes pic from Zac below!