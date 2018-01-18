Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 11:23 am

Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Couple Up at YSL Beauty Paris FW Party!

Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Couple Up at YSL Beauty Paris FW Party!

Zoe Kravitz happily poses alongside her boyfriend Karl Glusman while attending the YSL Beauty Party held as part of Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 on Wednesday (January 17) in Paris, France.

The 29-year-old Big Little Lies star and the 30-year-old Gypsy actor were joined at the event by Diane Kruger, Courtney Love, Presley Gerber and his girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio, and rapper Future.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Kravitz

Earlier this month, Zoe and her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern celebrated their winning night together at HBO’s 2018 Golden Globe Awards After Party.


#yslbeautyhotel @yslbeauty • 🎆

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Just Jared on Facebook
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 01
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 02
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 03
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 04
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 05
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 06
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 07
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 08
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 09
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 10
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 11
zoe kravitz boyfriend karl glusman couple up at ysl beauty paris fw party 12

Credit: Foc Kan; Photos: WireImage, Instarimages.com
Posted to: Charlotte D'Alessio, Courtney Love, Diane Kruger, Future, Karl Glusman, Presley Gerber, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr