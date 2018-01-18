Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Couple Up at YSL Beauty Paris FW Party!
Zoe Kravitz happily poses alongside her boyfriend Karl Glusman while attending the YSL Beauty Party held as part of Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 on Wednesday (January 17) in Paris, France.
The 29-year-old Big Little Lies star and the 30-year-old Gypsy actor were joined at the event by Diane Kruger, Courtney Love, Presley Gerber and his girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio, and rapper Future.
Earlier this month, Zoe and her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern celebrated their winning night together at HBO’s 2018 Golden Globe Awards After Party.