Adriana Lima & Jasmine Sanders Hit the Catwalk at Maybelline Show in Berlin

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 12:06 am

Adriana Lima and Jasmine Sanders slayed the runway at Maybelline’s “Urban Catwalk – Faces of New York” Show!

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel and the self-professed “Golden Barbie,” 26, both looked stunning at the event held at Vollgutlager on Thursday (January 18) in Berlin, Germany.

Adriana rocked a sleeveless black mini dress with a plunging neckline, lace-up ankle boots, a statement necklace, and a high slick ponytail.

Jasmine wore a black and white belt-inspired ensemble with her hair in braids.

Madison Beer also took the stage for a performance while sporting a furry pink coat.

ICYMI, check out Madison‘s feature in our online magazine RAW.

15+ pictures inside of Adriana Lima, Jasmine Sanders, and Madison Beer at the show…

