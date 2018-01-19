Ashley Greene & Christine Evangelista Party at the Versace Mansion!

Ashley Greene and Christine Evangelista spend the night partying inside the Versace Mansion on Wednesday night (January 17) in Miami, Fla.

The 30-year-old Twilight actress looked super chic in a black bedazzled jumpsuit while the 31-year-old The Arrangement actress rocked black short-shorts for their night at the mansion.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Greene

During the night, Ashley and Christine attended a screening of the premiere of FX’s new series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – which is set in the iconic mansion.

American Crime Story airs on FX on Wednesday nights.

10+ pictures inside of the actresses attending the event…