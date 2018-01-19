Top Stories
Bella Hadid Sports Futuristic Floral Boots for Night Out in Paris

Bella Hadid Sports Futuristic Floral Boots for Night Out in Paris

Bella Hadid stepped out in a trendy pair of floral-printed boots during her latest night out in Paris!

The 21-year-old model was spotted leaving Le Royal Monceau Raffles hotel on Thursday (January 18) in France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

She headed to Ferdi restaurant to grab dinner with friends.

Bella paired the futuristic boots – featuring a clear plastic finish – with a black graphic Vetements sweatshirt that said “Love Me to Death and Longer” over a white button-up shirt.

Bella completed her look with tights and large silver hoop earrings.

ICYMI, see photos of Bella strutting the runway for Dsquared2 during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter last weekend in Milan, Italy.
