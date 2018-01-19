Bella Hadid Sports Futuristic Floral Boots for Night Out in Paris

Bella Hadid stepped out in a trendy pair of floral-printed boots during her latest night out in Paris!

The 21-year-old model was spotted leaving Le Royal Monceau Raffles hotel on Thursday (January 18) in France.

She headed to Ferdi restaurant to grab dinner with friends.

Bella paired the futuristic boots – featuring a clear plastic finish – with a black graphic Vetements sweatshirt that said “Love Me to Death and Longer” over a white button-up shirt.

Bella completed her look with tights and large silver hoop earrings.

