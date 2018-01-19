Betty Who: 'Ignore Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Betty Who is back with a brand new single called “Ignore Me,” which you can listen to right here!

Betty dropped the new song on Friday (January 19), which is her first release as an independent artist in five years.

Every decision made was mine, every detail was agonised over, and every last bit of my heart is in this song. I can finally put out music the way I’ve always wanted to: straight from me to you,” Betty said on her Instagram.

“If I’m being honest, this is a totally unknown and terrifying time for me. While being exciting, of course, it is very much uncharted territory and my biggest fear is that I will let you beautiful humans down. But I’ve never let fear dictate the choices I’ve made or hold me back from something I have wanted to do since I was five years old, so why start now?”

The song was co-written with Peter Thomas and Brett McLaughlin, and co-produced by Peter and Kyle Moorman.

Listen to “Ignore Me” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!