Fri, 19 January 2018 at 4:33 pm

Caitlyn Jenner Grabs a Drink at Starbucks With Sophia Hutchins!

Caitlyn Jenner Grabs a Drink at Starbucks With Sophia Hutchins!

Caitlyn Jenner is on the go with Sophia Hutchins!

The 68-year-old retired Olympic gold medalist and reality television star was spotted making a coffee run on Friday (January 19) in Malibu, Calif.

Caitlyn was all dressed up in a black dress and knee-high boots while getting a quick caffeine fix with Sophia.

Caitlyn recently shared a fun photo from the slopes: “The first day skiing for the season with my son. Great day,” she wrote.

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

>
