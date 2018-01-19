Cardi B Lands Her First-Ever Movie Deal (Report)

Top Stories
Fri, 19 January 2018 at 12:57 am

Cardi B is heading to the big screen!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper has inked her very first movie deal, TMZ reports.

She reportedly starts filming the as-yet-untitled flick in March.

It’s unclear how much she is getting paid for the movie, but she apparently had to turn down other gigs that would have made her between $100,000 to $200,000, so she is likely earning a good amount for the role.

Cardi has previously starred on VH1′s reality series Love & Hip-Hop New York as well as BET’s TV drama Being Mary Jane.

Earlier this month, Cardi teased exciting news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My biggest dream might come true this month or next month. Crossing fingers… I talked about this a lot in interviews.”

We’ll have to wait and see!
