Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals the Advice Michael Douglas Gave Her While Prepping for 'Cocaine Godmother'

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 1:56 am

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 1:56 am

Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals the Advice Michael Douglas Gave Her While Prepping for 'Cocaine Godmother'

Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals the Advice Michael Douglas Gave Her While Prepping for 'Cocaine Godmother'

Catherine Zeta-Jones had a full day of press while promoting her upcoming TV movie Cocaine Godmother!

The 48-year-old actress stunned in an off-the-shoulder blue dress with nude pumps and hoop earrings while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios on Thursday (January 18) in New York City.

“As I was leaving for the airport to go shoot, [my husband Michael Douglas] said, ‘Just think of one thing. I’m gonna give you one thing to think about, darling,’” she told SiriusXM. “‘And he said, ‘You don’t need to do much.’ And I went, ‘What do you mean? This is probably the most multi-layered, multi-faceted character I’ve ever… what do you mean I haven’t got to do much?’”

“He went, ‘No you don’t have to do much because you are at your most terrifying when you do absolutely nothing,’” she laughed. “I went, ‘Wow, really, after 19 years, I just do nothing and I scare the bejeezus out of you. OK, good to know.’”

Don’t miss Catherine in Cocaine Godmother this Saturday (January 20) on Lifetime!

Also pictured: Catherine visiting Build Series and Late Night with Seth Meyers in two different outfits that same day.

FYI: Catherine is wearing a Greta Constantine dress at SiriusXM. She is wearing Malone Souliers pumps at Build Series.

20+ pictures inside of Catherine Zeta-Jones during her appearances…

Credit: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series, WENN, Getty, NBC; Photos: Backgrid USA, Maro Hagopian
Posted to: Catherine Zeta Jones

