Chloe Sevigny Express 'Turmoil' After Working With Woody Allen

Chloe Sevigny is opening up about her “turmoil” after working with Woody Allen.

The 43-year-old actress worked with the director, who was accused of sexual assault by his daughter Dylan Farrow, starred in his 2004 comedy Melinda and Melinda.

“I have my own turmoil that I’m grappling with over that decision,” Chloe told Variety.

She added, “Would I work with him again? Probably not.”

In the recent weeks other actors including Timothee Chalamet, Greta Gerwig and Rebecca Hall have all vowed to never work with Woody again.