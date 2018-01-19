Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 7:13 pm

Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Touch Down in Paris

Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Touch Down in Paris

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber are ready for Paris Fashion Week!

The 51-year-old model and her 16-year-old mini-me were spotted arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport and heading to their ride on Friday (January 19) in Paris, France.

Cindy wore a “Bonjour” tee, blue jeans, long black coat, and matching boots, completing her look with a pair of oversized cat-eye shades.

Kaia kept it casual in a black sweatshirt, leggings, and sneakers, a beanie from her dad Rande Gerber‘s Casamigos Tequila company, her own pair of dark shades, and a crossbody bag.

Kaia was later seen doing some shopping at Chanel in a white shirt, black leather coat, denim pants, and black boots, accessorizing with a thin pair of pink-tinted sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings, and a blue purse.

Packing ✈️

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Also pictured inside: Cindy out and about in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday.

15+ pictures inside of Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber arriving in Paris…

Just Jared on Facebook
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 01
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 02
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 03
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 04
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 05
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 06
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 07
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 08
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 09
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 10
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 11
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 12
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 13
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 14
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 15
cindy crawford and daughter kaia gerber touch down in paris 16

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian is debunking rumors about her newborn daughter's name - TMZ
  • The new Shadowhunters trailer is out now! - Just Jared Jr
  • -Nick Jonas is totally convinced this Miley Cyrus song is about him - TooFab
  • Tom Hardy's 1999 rap mixtapes have surfaced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out what Muggles in France are called - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    Toothpick legs; she’s already anorexic. Good job model mom.

  • Just Saying

    How can those scaringly thin legs carry her weight?

  • LolaBurns

    What weight? She is a walking skeleton.