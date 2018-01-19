Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Touch Down in Paris

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber are ready for Paris Fashion Week!

The 51-year-old model and her 16-year-old mini-me were spotted arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport and heading to their ride on Friday (January 19) in Paris, France.

Cindy wore a “Bonjour” tee, blue jeans, long black coat, and matching boots, completing her look with a pair of oversized cat-eye shades.

Kaia kept it casual in a black sweatshirt, leggings, and sneakers, a beanie from her dad Rande Gerber‘s Casamigos Tequila company, her own pair of dark shades, and a crossbody bag.

Kaia was later seen doing some shopping at Chanel in a white shirt, black leather coat, denim pants, and black boots, accessorizing with a thin pair of pink-tinted sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings, and a blue purse.

Packing ✈️ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 17, 2018 at 11:52am PST

Also pictured inside: Cindy out and about in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday.

