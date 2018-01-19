Demi Lovato Reflects on Giving Up Dieting & Food Shaming - Read Her Tweets!
Demi Lovato is fully embracing body confidence, and we should all do the same.
The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer – who has opened up about battling an eating disorder in the past – took to Twitter on Friday (January 19) to share her thoughts with fans.
“Feeling gross today at a photo shoot but I’m choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this. 🙏🏼,” she wrote. “If you’re struggling as well, don’t forget.. if I can do it, you can too!”
“No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation),” she added, “and I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple lbs since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans. No more food shaming myself!!”
Preach, Demi!
