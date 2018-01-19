Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 3:51 pm

Demi Lovato Reflects on Giving Up Dieting & Food Shaming - Read Her Tweets!

Demi Lovato is fully embracing body confidence, and we should all do the same.

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer – who has opened up about battling an eating disorder in the past – took to Twitter on Friday (January 19) to share her thoughts with fans.

“Feeling gross today at a photo shoot but I’m choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this. 🙏🏼,” she wrote. “If you’re struggling as well, don’t forget.. if I can do it, you can too!”

“No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation),” she added, “and I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple lbs since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans. No more food shaming myself!!”

Preach, Demi!

Photos: Getty
