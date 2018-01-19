Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Name of Her Third Child With Kanye West!

Would Colin Firth Work With Woody Allen Again?

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Fri, 19 January 2018 at 9:59 pm

Disney's 'Sword in the Stone' Live Action Film Finds Director

Disney's 'Sword in the Stone' Live Action Film Finds Director

Disney’s live action remake of Sword in the Stone is officially in the works!

According to THR, the upcoming flick has found a director in Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, best known for zombie thriller 28 Weeks Later.

Meanwhile, the script was written by Game of Thrones scribe Bryan Cogman and The Jungle Book‘s Brigham Taylor is set to produce.

The remake of the the 1963 animated fantasy takes a lighthearted view of the legend of King Arthur and focuses on him as a young boy as he’s mentored by the magician Merlin.

The story is loosely based on T.H. White’s novel of the same name.
