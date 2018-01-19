Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Ole Koretsky Shares Emotional Post Following Her Death

Olé Koretsky is mourning the loss of his bandmate and girlfriend, Dolores O’Riordan.

The New York-based DJ and record producer was quoted in an emotional update on the D.A.R.K. band’s official Instagram following the untimely death of The Cranberries vocalist.

“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now,” he said.

Dolores died suddenly on Monday (January 15) at the age of 46 in London, England.

Our thoughts are with Dolores‘ loved ones at this difficult time.