Fri, 19 January 2018 at 3:43 pm

Dylan O'Brien Joins 'Maze Runner' Co-Stars for 'Death Cure' Fan Screening!

Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario walk the red carpet at the fan screening for their movie The Maze Runner: The Death Cure on Thursday (January 18) at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Will Poulter, Dexter Darden, Ki Hong Lee, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Some cast members from the past Maze Runner movies also stepped out!

The third and final film in the franchise, which was delayed following Dylan‘s on-set injury that pushed back production, will hit theaters on January 26.

FYI: Dylan is wearing a Strong Suit suit.
